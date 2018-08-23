Diamondbacks' Brad Ziegler: Lets in lone run in relief
Ziegler retired two of the three batters he faced but was charged with an earned run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Angels.
The Diamondbacks' shutout bid was spoiled when Ziegler surrendered a double to Jabari Blash and then allowed him to score on a fielder's choice groundout. It spelled an end to a nine-appearance scoreless streak for the 38-year-old, who has resumed generating weak contact at a high clip after being blitzed for four runs in his team debut Aug. 2.
