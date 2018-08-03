Ziegler was charged with four earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in the Diamondbacks' 8-1 loss to the Giants.

After spending parts of six seasons in Arizona from 2011 through 2016, Ziegler rejoined the team Tuesday, when he became one of three relievers the Diamondbacks acquired prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. Ziegler's homecoming to the desert didn't go nearly as well as expected, as the soft-tossing veteran retired only three of the seven hitters he faced to effectively quash the Diamondbacks' chances of wining the series opener. Prior to Thursday's implosion, Ziegler had performed in dominant fashion over the past two months with the Marlins, accruing a 0.69 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over his previous 26 appearances.