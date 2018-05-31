Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Removed from closer role
Ziegler will no longer operate as the Marlins' closer, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Ziegler owns a 7.83 ERA as the Marlins' ninth-inning man this season and has allowed eight earned runs over his last five appearances. Manager Don Mattingly was noncommittal on Ziegler's role following his blown save Wednesday evening, but the skipper has now announced that the veteran will be used "differently" moving forward and will officially relinquish his closing duties. Mattingly failed to name Ziegler's replacement, but Kyle Barraclough seems to be the most likely candidate to take over the ninth-inning role.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Could surrender closing role•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Takes fifth loss, blows first save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Grabs ninth save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Implodes in non-save situation•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Secures eighth save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up seventh save against Los Angeles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...