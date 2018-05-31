Ziegler will no longer operate as the Marlins' closer, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Ziegler owns a 7.83 ERA as the Marlins' ninth-inning man this season and has allowed eight earned runs over his last five appearances. Manager Don Mattingly was noncommittal on Ziegler's role following his blown save Wednesday evening, but the skipper has now announced that the veteran will be used "differently" moving forward and will officially relinquish his closing duties. Mattingly failed to name Ziegler's replacement, but Kyle Barraclough seems to be the most likely candidate to take over the ninth-inning role.