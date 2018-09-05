Ziegler was credited with his 15th hold of the season after retiring both of the batters he faced Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-0 win over the Padres.

After starter Robbie Ray exited with one out and no runners on in the top of the seventh inning, Ziegler was summoned from the bullpen and recorded the final two outs of the frame to preserve the shutout. Since being charged with four runs in his first appearance with the Diamondbacks after being acquired from the Marlins on July 31, Ziegler has been stellar in middle relief, posting a 1.74 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 16 appearances.