The Marlins assigned Graves to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Graves stuck on the Marlins' roster all of last season as a Rule 5 pick, making 21 relief appearances and posting a 5.40 ERA and 21:12 K:BB in 33.1 innings. After being outrighted off the roster in December, Graves never had much of a chance at breaking camp with the big club for the second season in a row. He'll function as bullpen depth at Triple-A New Orleans.

