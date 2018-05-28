Marlins' Brett Graves: Transfers rehab to Double-A
Graves (oblique) made a rehab start at Double-A Jacksonville on Sunday, covering four innings and giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
It was the third rehab start overall for Graves, who has been on the 60-day disabled list all season with a left oblique strain. The injury appears to be behind Graves at this point, so the Rule 5 pick seems to be in the process of building up his arm again after an extended layoff. Once he's activated from the DL, Graves is expected to stick with the Marlins in a long-relief role, assuming the organization still values him enough to keep him on the active roster.
