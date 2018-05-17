Graves (oblique) began a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Thursday, covering three innings and giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out two.

Following his selection in the Rule 5 draft over the winter, Graves entered spring training as a long-shot candidate for the Miami rotation, but a left oblique strain suffered in early March effectively ended his bid for a starting role. After taking the last two months off to recuperate, Graves will begin building up his arm again for a starter's workload. It's expected that he'll require at least two more rehab starts before being activated from the 60-day disabled list. Once that happens, Graves will likely work in long relief for the Marlins unless an injury to one of Miami's established starters clears a spot in the rotation.