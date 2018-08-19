Graves pitched a scoreless 10th inning Saturday to record his first career save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

After Drew Steckenrider blew the save in the ninth inning, Marlins manager Don Mattingly didn't have any other likely closer candidates available once the team re-took the lead in the top of the 10th, but Graves was able to get the job done despite throwing only seven of his 14 pitches for strikes. Given his 6.23 ERA on the season, don't look for the 25-year-old rookie to get many future save chances.