Graves (oblique) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Graves has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign on the disabled list while recovering from a left oblique strain that he suffered in early March. The Rule 5 pick appeared in seven minor-league contests during his lengthy rehab assignment and began to settle in after a couple rough outings at the High-A level in May. Looking ahead, Graves will be utilized out of the bullpen in what appears to be a middle relief role. In a corresponding move, the Marlins are expected to place Caleb Smith on the bereavement list.

More News
Our Latest Stories