Marlins' Brett Graves: Returning from DL on Thursday
Graves (oblique) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Graves has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign on the disabled list while recovering from a left oblique strain that he suffered in early March. The Rule 5 pick appeared in seven minor-league contests during his lengthy rehab assignment and began to settle in after a couple rough outings at the High-A level in May. Looking ahead, Graves will be utilized out of the bullpen in what appears to be a middle relief role. In a corresponding move, the Marlins are expected to place Caleb Smith on the bereavement list.
More News
-
Marlins' Brett Graves: Transfers rehab to Double-A•
-
Marlins' Brett Graves: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Brett Graves: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Marlins' Brett Graves: Opening season on DL•
-
Marlins' Brett Graves: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Marlins' Brett Graves: Exits with apparent injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.