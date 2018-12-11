Graves was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Graves was cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space ahead of Thursday's Rule 5 draft. Despite never having pitched at Triple-A, the 25-year-old made his major-league debut in 2018, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 33.1 innings of relief.