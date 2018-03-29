Marlins' Brett Graves: Moved to 60-day DL
Graves (oblique) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Graves made just three appearances this spring before suffering an oblique strain in Grapefruit League play. The Rule 5 pick will now move to the 60-day DL, which opens up a 40-man roster spot yet still allows the Marlins to retain his rights. Graves will eventually need to make an appearance in the majors this season, or the club would need to return him to Oakland.
