Anderson went 4-for-7 with three doubles and three runs scored across both games of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

His barrage of two-baggers didn't help the Marlins win either end of the twin bill, but it did continue an impressive power display from Anderson. Over his last 10 games, the 26-year-old is slashing .324/.409/.730 with four homers and eight RBI in addition to Monday's doubles.