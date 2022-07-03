Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson will cede duties at third base to Luke Williams after going 3-for-10 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and an additional run while starting each of the past three games at the hot corner. Even though Joey Wendle returned from the injured list earlier this weekend, he's now picked up starts at second base and shortstop, so the Marlins may be viewing Anderson as their primary third baseman for the time being.