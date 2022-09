Anderson went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in a 9-3 loss Sunday against the Mets.

Anderson hit a solo homer in the fourth off Taijuan Walker and added a two-run shot in the eighth off Seth Lugo. It was his first two-homer game since knocking three out of the park on Sept. 18, 2020. Entering play Sunday, he was 10-for-78 in his last 23 games and his OPS had fallen from .744 to .662. The two home runs Sunday brought his OPS up to .688 and gave him eight long balls on the season.