Smith (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Rays. He struck out eight batters.

The Marlins were unable to string any offense together in support of their ace, as Smith suffered his first loss of the season. His ERA rises slightly to 2.25 over 48 innings this season. Smith has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this year, and will look to keep that run going in Detroit next Tuesday.