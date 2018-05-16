Marlins' Caleb Smith: Start bumped back to Thursday
Smith will now start Thursday against the Dodgers rather than Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
No reason has been given yet for the change of plans. Elieser Hernandez will instead start Wednesday, making his first career big-league start.
