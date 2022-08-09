site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-cody-poteet-will-require-tommy-john-surgery | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Cody Poteet: Will require Tommy John surgery
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Poteet will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear when Poteet will undergo the procedure, but this news rules him out for the rest of this season and could prevent him from pitching at all in 2023.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read