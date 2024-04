Poteet was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Saturday.

Poteet was up as the 27th man for a doubleheader versus the Guardians and dazzled as the starter of the second game, tossing six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts. It was his first outing in the majors since July of 2022 and he surely earned another look down the line, but for now Poteet will rejoin the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation.