Poteet will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Cleveland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Saturday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather, which will afford Poteet the opportunity to make a spot start in Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander has pitched well in two starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season with two runs allowed and a 12:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings. Poteet should serve as the 27th player for the doubleheader, which likely means he'll promptly be sent back to Triple-A.