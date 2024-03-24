The Yankees optioned Poteet to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The right-hander was an outside candidate for New York's rotation after Gerrit Cole went down with an elbow injury, but Luis Gil ended up winning the job. Poteet pitched well in camp with a 2.35 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 7.2 innings and could fill a bullpen role later on for the Yankees if he gets off to a strong start at Triple-A.