Granderson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies.

It was a quintessential Grandyman line in his first start of the season, as he showed plenty of patience and demonstrated he still has some pop in his bat at 38 years old. While Granderson won't play every day and may not even be in a true platoon in left field for the rebuilding Marlins, his skills and spot at the top of the order will give him some DFS appeal when he is in the lineup.