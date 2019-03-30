Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Blasts first homer of season
Granderson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies.
It was a quintessential Grandyman line in his first start of the season, as he showed plenty of patience and demonstrated he still has some pop in his bat at 38 years old. While Granderson won't play every day and may not even be in a true platoon in left field for the rebuilding Marlins, his skills and spot at the top of the order will give him some DFS appeal when he is in the lineup.
More News
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Leading off against righty•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Sits against lefty•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Contract purchased by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Swats first spring homer•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Back in action•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Likely to play Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...