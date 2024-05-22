Rivera went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh against lefty Robert Gasser, Rivera had his first multi-hit performance since May 1 and his first extra-base hit since April 28. The 27-year-old has been back in a short-side platoon role for most of May with Jake Burger healthy, and Rivera's hitting just .240 (6-for-25) on the month with two RBI and five runs.