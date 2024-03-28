The Diamondbacks designated Rivera for assignment Thursday.

Heading into spring training, Rivera looked like a fairly safe bet to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder, but Arizona's plans for him may have changed after he submitted a woeful .167/.268/.229 slash line over 21 Cactus League games. The Diamondbacks will instead move Rivera off the 40-man roster and make room for rookie infielder Blaze Alexander on the Opening Day bench.