Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Accepts outright assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles outrighted Rivera to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rivera had the ability to reject the outright assignment and become a free agent, but he's declined to do so and will remain in the organization. The veteran infielder has slashed .250/.291/.283 over 42 games during his time with the Orioles in 2025.
More News
-
Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: DFA'd by Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Sitting after seven straight starts•
-
Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Filling in for Westburg•
-
Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Drives in four•
-
Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Back in big leagues•