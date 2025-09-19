default-cbs-image
The Orioles outrighted Rivera to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rivera had the ability to reject the outright assignment and become a free agent, but he's declined to do so and will remain in the organization. The veteran infielder has slashed .250/.291/.283 over 42 games during his time with the Orioles in 2025.

