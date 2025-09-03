Rivera went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Rivera took care of business with a pair of two-run singles to account for a majority of the Orioles' runs in this win. He has gone 6-for-17 (.353) over five games since his most recent call-up Aug. 27. He's sharing third base with Jeremiah Jackson for now, though both players figure to see their chances drop once Jordan Westburg (ankle) is able to return. Over 94 plate appearances in the majors this year, Rivera is slashing .253/.309/.287 with no home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, three runs scored and one stolen base.