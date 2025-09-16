Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: DFA'd by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles designated Rivera for assignment Tuesday.
Baltimore selected the 29-year-old's contract from Triple-A Norfolk in late August to fill the roster spot of Jordan Westburg (ankle), but the latter is making his return from the IL on Tuesday. Rivera played in 16 games during his two-plus weeks in the majors and had a .580 OPS, which is on par with his production in the majors earlier in 2025.
