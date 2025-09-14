Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Rivera started at third base in each of the last three games, but he could fade into more of a part-time role after Tyler O'Neill was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Though O'Neill served as the Orioles' designated hitter in his first two games upon his return, he may see more time in right field moving forward, which would likely result in Jeremiah Jackson poaching starts from Rivera at third base. Since being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27, Rivera has slashed a weak .265/.265/.286 over 13 games.