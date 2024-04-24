Rivera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Rivera will head to the bench after he started in each of the past six games at either corner-infield spot while going 5-for-19 with an RBI and a run. Josh Bell will draw the start at first base, while Vidal Brujan covers third base in the series finale.
