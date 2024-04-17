Rivera is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rivera has been getting regular reps at third base since Jake Burger (intercostal) landed on the injured list, but he'll begin the series finale on the bench. Otto Lopez will occupy the hot corner for Miami.
