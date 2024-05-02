Rivera will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rivera will be awarded a sixth consecutive start after he went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win. Each of his past four starts have come at third base, and he'll continue to vie with Vidal Brujan for playing time at the position until Jake Burger (oblique) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. Burger began a rehab assignment Wednesday, and it's possible that he'll be ready to join the Marlins at some point during their six-game West Coast road trip that begins Friday in Oakland.