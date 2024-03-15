Rivera started at shortstop and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

Rivera filled in for the injured Geraldo Perdomo (lower body), who missed the team's previous two Cactus League games. Jace Peterson started at shortstop Tuesday and Wednesday before Rivera. Perdomo's injury is not considered serious, and he's expected back in the lineup this weekend. There was a report early in camp that the Diamondbacks want Rivera to be the backup shortstop, but he's only played the position in winter ball and just a few innings this spring. That may partially be the reason why Arizona signed well-seasoned shortstop Elvis Andrus.