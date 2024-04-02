Share Video

The Marlins acquired Rivera from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Rivera will be a candidate for some playing time at designated hitter and at third base on days Jake Burger plays first or is the DH. The 27-year-old is a career .247/.304/.380 hitter over parts of three major-league seasons. Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

