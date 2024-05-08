Rivera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Rivera started in eight consecutive games from April 27 through this past Saturday, but he appears to have lost hold of a regular role in the wake of Jake Burger's recent return from the injured list. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the fourth consecutive contest.
