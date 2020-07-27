Cooper (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Cooper was one of several Marlins to test positive for COVID-19 recently, and he'll officially be placed on the injured list as a result. Under MLB protocol, he'll have to produce two negative tests before he's allowed to rejoin the team. Jonathan Villar could take over as the primary designated hitter in Cooper's absence.
