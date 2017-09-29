Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Ups homer count to 59

Stanton went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored during Thursday's win over Atlanta.

Baseball fans and fantasy owners have wondered for some time what Stanton was capable of in a healthy season. The answer is a historic campaign. Stanton is now up to 59 homers, 129 RBI and 121 runs with a .280/.376/.636 slash line, and he has three more games on the schedule to beef up his numbers.