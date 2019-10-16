Noesi was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Noesi struggled in his 12 major-league appearances (four starts) this season, recording a 1.59 WHIP and 8.46 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched. The 32-year-old will now return to the minors, where he posted a 3.82 ERA and a 133:30 K:BB in 125 innings pitched at the Triple-A level in 2019.