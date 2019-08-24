Marlins' Hector Noesi: Knocked around by Phillies
Noesi surrendered seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings Friday night against Philadelphia. He didn't factor into the decision.
Noesi got off to a poor start in this one, yielding four runs in the first inning, followed by two runs in the second and one in the third. Luckily, his team would answer with seven runs in the third inning, and the Marlins would ultimately emerge with a 19-11 victory. The 32-year-old now owns an 11.29 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 18.1 innings this season with Miami.
