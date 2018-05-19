Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to bench Saturday

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto was out of the lineup Thursday as well, but the Marlins don't have an off day until next Thursday. Bryan Holaday will take over behind the plate and bat eighth for Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories