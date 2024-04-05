Burger went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and a pair of walks in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Burger got Miami in the fourth inning, leading off the frame with his first homer of the year, before extending the Marlins' lead to 4-1 in the fourth with a second long ball off Lance Lynn. Burger's swung the bat well to open the season, hitting safely in seven of eight games while batting out of the three spot. Overall, he's gone 11-for-31 with 10 RBI after slashing .250/.309/.518 with 34 homers and 80 RBI across 141 games between the Marlins and White Sox in 2023.