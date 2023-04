Eder is recovering from a fractured left foot and will open the year at Double-A Pensacola once healthy, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Eder was going to be make his much-anticipated return from Tommy John surgery this spring, but a fractured foot will delay things for the big southpaw. He excelled in 15 starts at Double-A in 2021 prior to needing surgery, so Eder could get a bump to Triple-A this summer once he knocks some rust off.