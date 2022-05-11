Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
Chisholm took Mark Melancon deep with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, driving in Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings. The long ball was his sixth of the season and second in the past three games. Chisholm has registered at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, compiling five extra-base hits and nine RBI over that stretch. His season slash line now sits at .295/.337/.611 over 95 at-bats, all which represent career bests.