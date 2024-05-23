Luzardo (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and no walks with four strikeouts across eight scoreless innings against the Brewers.

Luzardo completed eight innings for the first time in his career, blanking Milwaukee in dominant fashion. All three hits allowed were singles and he didn't issue a walk for a second straight start. The southpaw retired 17 consecutive batters during the start, spanning the second to the eighth inning. He's been excellent in three starts since coming off the IL, owning a 0.92 ERA and a 19:1 K:BB over 19.2 innings. He'll look to keep the ball rolling Tuesday against the Padres.