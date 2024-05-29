Luzardo (2-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings.

Luzardo managed to reach six innings for a third consecutive start, but never had a shot for a win after the Marlins were shut out. The Padres quickly got to him in the first with a two-run blast from Jurickson Profar and then Profar notched another RBI in the fifth. It was the first time Luzardo has allowed runs in the opening frame this season. The 26-year-old will carry a 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB (51.2 innings) into his next start against the Rays next week.