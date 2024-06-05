Luzardo (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing nine runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Luzardo got off to a solid start Tuesday, holding Tampa scoreless through his first three innings. However, he'd surrender four runs in the fourth, including three on a Brandon Lowe homer, before the Rays would proceed to put up a five spot in the fifth. It was ultimately a brutal outing for Luzardo, who came into the day with a 1.99 ERA over his previous five starts. His ERA shot up from 4.18 to 5.30 with a 1.25 WHIP and 52:18 K:BB across 56 innings this season. Luzardo will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend at home versus the Guardians.