Luzardo (3-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out four.

The southpaw had a bumpy second inning that included plunking his first batters of the year, but Luzardo was otherwise sharp and left the mound after 91 pitches (62 strikes). Since returning from a flexor strain in mid-May, he's gone 3-3 in six starts with a 4.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB over 35.2 innings. Luzardo will look to build on this performance in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Nationals.