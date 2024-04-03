Luzardo (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Luzardo and the Marlins dropped their sixth straight game to open the 2024 season though Luzardo pitched well enough to get a win. A fourth-inning solo home run by Aaron Hicks was the lone blemish against him until he wound up being charged with two runs in the sixth. Luzardo's only given up six hits while maintaining a solid 13:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings over two starts. He projects to face the Yankees on the road in his next start as he searches for his first win this year.