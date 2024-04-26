Luzardo has been scratched from Friday's scheduled outing against the Nationals due to left elbow soreness.

Luzardo felt soreness in his pitching elbow Thursday and is set to undergo further testing. It's yet another blow to a Marlins pitching staff that's sustained plenty of them early on this season. Anthony Maldonado will be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start in Luzardo's place, though Maldonado will be deployed as an opener for what will be a bullpen game for Miami. Luzardo has had an uneven 2024 season, collecting a 6.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB over 26 innings covering his first five starts.