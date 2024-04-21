Luzardo didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He struck out six and gave up two runs on three hits and three walks across six innings.

The left-hander surrendered a two-run triple to Patrick Wisdom during the third inning but otherwise kept Chicago off the board. The quality start is a welcome sight for Luzardo, who allowed 12 runs over his previous two outings and gave up at least one homer in each of his first four starts. Luzardo currently lines up to pitch next weekend versus the Nationals in Miami.