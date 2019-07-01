Marlins' Jose Urena: Eyeing minimum-length IL stay
The Marlins expect to activate Urena (back) from the 60-day injured list around when he's first eligible to return in mid-August, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Urena was put on the shelf June 12 and transferred to the 60-day IL two days later after it was determined he was dealing with a herniated disc. Just over two weeks after Urena's shutdown, the Marlins are already encouraged by the progress the right-hander has displayed and believe he'll be able to contribute again over the final month and a half of the season. Though Urena served as the Marlins' Opening Day starter, he may not have a rotation spot waiting for him upon returning with multiple youngsters staking claims to permanent starting roles. Once Urena's return date draws nearer, the Marlins will likely assess the makeup of their rotation at that time before determining how the veteran will be used.
