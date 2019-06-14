Urena (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Urena was previously said to be dealing with some lower-back tightness, but the injury has been further diagnosed as a left lower-back strain that will apparently require significant recovery time. The 27-year-old won't be eligible to rejoin the Marlins' 25-man roster until mid-August. Jordan Yamamoto entered the starting rotation in Urena's place Wednesday and should continue to see starting chances in his absence.

